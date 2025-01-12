Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was involved in a heated altercation with England opener Alex Hales at the end of a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025 game. In the aftermath of the altercation, both Hales and Tamim have shot fire at the other via the media. Hales, part of Rangpur Riders, accused Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim of being "very rude", bringing up allegations of drug abuse, while the latter then defended his actions, stating that Hales had verbally abused 18-year-old cricketer Iqbal Hossain Emon.

Hales accused Tamim of making a personal attack, stating that Tamim had brought up use of drugs. Hales was banned from representing England at the 2019 World Cup after failing a recreational drugs test. It was this matter that Hales said Tamim had brought up in a rude manner.

"He was asking if I was embarrassed for getting banned for drugs for England, and he was asking if I was still taking drugs. He was very, very rude. It's a real shame really because if anything happens on the field that just ends on the field, but to get personal and that too after the game, I think is pathetic, to be honest," said Hales on Bangladesh-based Channel 24.

On the other hand, Tamim hit back and defended his actions. The former Bangladesh skipper said that he had only reacted in that manner after Hales had verbally abused Barishal's 18-year-old player Iqbal Hossain Emon.

"If you watch the celebration video, Hales kept looking at me and mocking me. It seemed like he wanted a fight," explained Tamim, speaking on journalist Riasad Azim's YouTube channel.

"Later, when he again insulted Emon, I had to stand up for my teammate, and I have no regrets about doing so. We both exchanged words," Tamim added.

Tamim stated that while had little idea about Hales' instance of being banned for drugs use, he had no choice but to defend his 18-year-old teammate.

"All I knew is that he (Hales) has faced many allegations in England, and has not been liked by his own team. It's not like he's very clean and calm. That's what their media says," Tamim said.

"If someone is going after me, or going after an 18-year-old guy, I will always stand up, regardless of how I am portrayed on TV," he added.

"I told him 'Be a man, if you want to say something, tell it to my face. Don't make these kinds of gestures'," shared Tamim.

Rangpur Riders had scripted a sensational victory over Fortune Barishal, with Rangpur captain chasing down 30 runs in the final over, sparking wild celebrations.