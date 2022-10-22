T20 World Cup, England vs Afghanistan, Live Score: Liam Livingstone's Brilliant Catch Leaves Afghanistan 2 Down
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over of the innings off the bowling of Mark Wood after England won the toss and elected to bowl in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. England, who reached the semi-finals of tournament last year, head into the tournament with series wins over Pakistan and defending champions Australia. The 2010 champions, however, could get a tough competition, especially in the bowling department, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi in top form. England suffered a big blow earlier this week when in-form pacer Reece Topley ruled out of the tournament. The Three Lions has roped in Tymal Mills as a like for like replacement for the lankey Topley. Chris Woakes' participation in the match is also a doubt, after reports suggesting that the all-rounder has a slight fitness issue. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup Live Scorecard
No run.
Sam Curran has been introduced into the attack now.
Short of a length and around the body, Ibrahim Zadran gets inside the line of the ball and manages to guide it down to fine leg for a single.
Around the top of off, Ibrahim Zadran defends this one of the front foot.
Length ball, around middle, Usman Ghani just drops it onto the off side and scampers through for a single.
Usman Ghani comes out to the middle now.
OUT! TAKEN! Liam Livingstone with an unreal catch and Afghanistan lose their second wicket. Ben Stokes bangs this one halfway down the track and bowls it wider of the off pole. Hazratullah Zazai slaps it away aerially as he looks to clear the point fence but the square boundaries at this ground are very big. The connection isn't good enough. Livingstone from deep cover-point runs in and then dives full stretch to his right to grab it with both hands. Zazai departs after a sedate knock.
Banged in short and angling across the left-hander. Hazratullah Zazai looks to swing across the line but misses.
Missed opportunity! Slower and fuller, around leg stump, Hazratullah Zazai looks to flick and misses. The ball rolls off the pads towards cover. Ibrahim Zadran is already halfway through before he is sent back but Moeen Ali fails to conjure a direct hit.
Ben Stokes replaces Mark Wood. He conceded just two runs in his first over.