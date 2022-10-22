ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over of the innings off the bowling of Mark Wood after England won the toss and elected to bowl in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. England, who reached the semi-finals of tournament last year, head into the tournament with series wins over Pakistan and defending champions Australia. The 2010 champions, however, could get a tough competition, especially in the bowling department, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi in top form. England suffered a big blow earlier this week when in-form pacer Reece Topley ruled out of the tournament. The Three Lions has roped in Tymal Mills as a like for like replacement for the lankey Topley. Chris Woakes' participation in the match is also a doubt, after reports suggesting that the all-rounder has a slight fitness issue. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

