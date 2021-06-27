West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite's heroics against England's Ben Stokes during the T20 World Cup final is a well-known incident amongst cricket fans. West Indies required 19 off 6 balls to win the trophy, with Stokes bowling the final over for his side. But Brathwaite had other plans, smashing four sixes off the first four deliveries, which helped his side claim the title in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Fast forward to 2021, the England all-rounder finally got his revenge during a T20 Blast match against Warwickshire, also known as Birmingham Bears, on Saturday. Stokes slammed multiple boundaries against his arch-nemesis, which was applauded by his fans on social media.

Here is a video of Stokes hitting a Brathwaite delivery to the stands:

Stokesy sends it into the stands



Durham 41/2 after the powerplay. #ForTheNorth

A fan tweeted that while facing the West Indies seamer, Stokes was thinking of getting his revenge.

Speaking about their rivalry, one fan commented, "Rewind back to 2016,when brathwaite hit Ben stokes for 6,6,6,6".

Another fan commented "Maybe stokes remembered the name Carlos Brathwaite for too long".

Meanwhile, one fan took the side of the West Indies all-rounder. He tweeted, "Doesn't change the fact stokes is still in pocket of Brathwaite".

Another fan tweeted, "could've easily been 150 there. Why was Brathwaite bowling half trackers at Stokes to the legside boundary??"

Despite his aggressive display, Stokes was dismissed by Brathwaite. Stokes scored 35 off 20 balls, helping his team set a target of 165 runs.

Warwickshire could only muster 130 runs in 18.3 overs, losing by 34 runs.