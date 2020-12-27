Batsman Suryakumar Yadav will captain a 20-member Mumbai squad in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is all set to begin from January 10. Wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare has been named Suryakumar's deputy after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced their squad on Saturday. "The selected players are requested to report at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, 29th December 2020 at 9.30 am," the MCA said in an official statement. All the selected players are required to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and carry the negative report while reporting.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande will spearhead the pace bowling attack while Atharva Ankolekar and Shams Mulani will head the spin department.

Mumbai Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh.

Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (January 26-27), semi-finals (January 29), and the finals (January 31) of the tournament.