Tamil Nadu retained the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition, on Monday after a thrilling finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The two-time champions won the match against Karnataka on the last delivery as star batter Shahrukh Khan hit a sensational six to settle the game. This is Tamil Nadu's third triumph in the history of the tournament. Shahrukh Khan sent Twitter into a state of meltdown after smashing the last-ball six. Chasing a target of 152, Tamil Nadu needed 17 runs in the final over and the 26-year-old showed that he was ready for the job.

Facing left-arm pacer Prateek Jain, Shahrukh began with a four and added 11 runs to the chase which also included two wides.

With five runs needed off the final delivery, Shahrukh, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, received a half-volley on the leg stump, which he slammed over square leg boundary for a maximum.

Fans went berserk after Shahrukh's heroics and even Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a photo of skipper MS Dhoni following the game on television.

Promoted

Here are the Twitter reactions:

WHAT. A. FINISH!



A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick!



Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final



Scorecard https://t.co/RfCtkN0bjq pic.twitter.com/G2agPC795B — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 22, 2021

22 to get from 7 balls and Shahrukh Khan takes Tamil Nadu home. They are doing something right to have a record like that in the Syed Mushtaq Ali. Shahrukh has been one to watch for a while but so too Sai Kishore. Thoughts? @ashwinravi99 @DineshKarthik? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2021

Shahrukh Khan is the hero for Tamil Nadu, need 5 runs in the final ball and he smashed a six. What a hit, SRK in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 22, 2021

Witnessed a great final today at Arun Jaitely Stadium! Finishing the game and believing in himself that was Shahrukh Khan for Tamil Nadu today! #SMATFinal pic.twitter.com/5W3xg18Z63 — Tanmay Srivastava (@srivastavtanmay) November 22, 2021

Other than Shahrukh's stunning display, Tamil Nadu also saw some good batting openers from Narayan Jagadeesan (41) and Hari Nishaanth (23).

Meanwhile, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was also in good bowling form and took three wickets in four overs.