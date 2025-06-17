The upcoming Test series between India and England, starting June 20, will be played for the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. Since 2007, the series was known as 'Pataudi Trophy' as a show of respect for Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi - two former captains of the Indian cricket team. However, the England Cricket Board (ECB) decided to change the name of the series - a move that did not go down well with some of the fans. Even Sachin Tendulkar asked the ECB and BCCI to preserve the Pataudi heritage and according to a report, it is likely that a medallion in the name of late MAK Pataudi will be presented to the winning captain.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle weighed in on the topic and said that history should not be sacrificed in 'need of immediacy'.

"I very much like the idea of Pataudi trophies because it was a link between our countries. Pataudi Sr played Test cricket for India and England, he captained India on the 46 tour of England. Junior Tiger went to school, was an astounding school cricketer ..all kinds of records, played at Sussex, had strong linkages there.. but was a proud and loyal captain of India.. so I think the link between the two countries are strong ..sometimes in the need of immediacy we sacrifice history ..I thought it was a very good name. But now that you've done it, will the series be called Kohli-Root trophy 10 years from now?" Bhogle told NDTV.

In March, the ECB wrote to the Pataudi family that they wanted to retire the trophy.

One of the game's all-time greats, Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in Test history with 15,921. The 52-year-played 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013 and holds innumerable records across the two formats of Test and ODI.

Anderson is both England's all-time leading wicket-taker and the most successful pace bowler in Test cricket with 704 wickets.

Since retiring from international cricket last summer, the 42-year-old Anderson has worked as England's bowling consultant and is now playing county cricket for Lancashire after recently signing a contract extension.

The two legends faced each other in 14 Tests, with Anderson dismissing Tendulkar nine times — the most by any bowler against the Indian icon.

England are the current and final holders of the Pataudi Trophy, having retained it with a 2-2 draw in a series held over 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)