Suspended Kagiso Rabada Claims Top Bowling Spot In ICC Test Rankings

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, in spite of being suspended for rest of the Test series against Australia, has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday. The 22-year-old produced a stellar performance to record the figures of 11/150 in the second Test at Port Elizabeth, ensuring South Africa's series-levelling six-wicket win. Rabada leapfrogged England's James Anderson to be the number one Test bowler in the world with 902 ranking points. Rabada has been suspended for the remaining two Tests after his send-off of Australian captain Steven Smith in the first innings at St George's Park landed him a Level 2 charge by match referee Jeff Crowe, which carried a 50 percent fine of his match fee and three demerit points to his disciplinary record.