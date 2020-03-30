Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Mentally At Wankhede Stadium But Physically At Home": Suryakumar Yadav

Updated: 30 March 2020 16:16 IST

Suryakumar Yadav, a part of the Mumbai Indians IPL contingent, reflected on the social distancing as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic as people were forced indoors in India and around the world.

"Mentally At Wankhede Stadium But Physically At Home": Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for the Mumbai Indians back in 2012. © Twitter

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been spending time with his family during the nationwide lockdown in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians cricketer recently shared a post on his Twitter account which says, "Mentally at Wankhede stadium but physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe". India has been battling against the coronavirus pandemic which has seen many sporting events being cancelled or postponed. The Indian Premier League which was earlier scheduled to begin from March 29 was pushed to April 15.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for the Mumbai Indians back in 2012. However, 2014 was Yadav's breakthrough year as he featured in 16 games and scored 164 runs with a strike rate of 140.17 for the Kolkata Knight Riders after being dropped by Mumbai Indians. In the same season, Kolkata Knight Riders went on to win their second IPL title under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.

Suryakumar Yadav was the captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team during the 2019-20 season and scored a good hundred against Saurashtra during their match in Rajkot. However, his knock was not enough to help his team win the match as it ended in a draw allowing Saurashtra to reach the final. Saurashtra went on to win the title after beating Bengal in the final on the back of the first-innings lead.

The right-handed batsman was bought back by the Mumbai Indians in 2018 for Rs 3.2 crores. Yadav went on to score 512 runs in 14 games for Mumbai Indians in 2018. In 2019, Yadav scored 424 runs with a strike rate of 133.33.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Wankhede Wankhede Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Suryakumar Yadav was the captain of Mumbai during 2019-20 Ranji season
  • In 2019, Suryakumar Yadav scored 424 runs with a strike rate of 133.33
  • Suryakumar Yadav has been a key player for Mumbai
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Century Helps Mumbai Fight Back Against Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Century Helps Mumbai Fight Back Against Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka Outclass Mumbai By Five Wickets
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka Outclass Mumbai By Five Wickets
"Different Rules For Different Players": Harbhajan Singh Accuses Team India Selectors Of Favouritism
"Different Rules For Different Players": Harbhajan Singh Accuses Team India Selectors Of Favouritism
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Meghalaya Shock Mumbai, Haryana, Bengal, Pondicherry Register Wins
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Meghalaya Shock Mumbai, Haryana, Bengal, Pondicherry Register Wins
Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Sarcastic Reply As Harbhajan Singh Seeks Suitable No. 4 Batsman For India
Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Sarcastic Reply As Harbhajan Singh Seeks Suitable No. 4 Batsman For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.