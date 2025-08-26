It seemed like a toss-up between Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee decided on the second wicket-keeper for the Asia Cup 2025. Jitesh Sharma won the race, thanks to a splendid Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while Dhruv Jurel had to settle for the reserves. Despite being ignored for India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, Jurel had nothing but praise for the way head coach Gautam Gambhir has backed him.

Jurel, speaking of the conversations he's had with Gambhir of late, revealed how infectious his energy is whenever he speaks to players.

"If you are around him, you always feel motivated. You feel pumped up. The kind of energy and aura he has, like I said, when he comes into the huddle and speaks, everyone gets pumped up. It feels really good. He makes you feel like, 'We are going in, we are the best, and we are the ones who will win.' That's the kind of feeling he gives." Jurel said on Breaking Sports with Vivek Sethia.

Jurel also revealed that Gambhir has given him a free hand to call him and speak to him about any matter, at any time of the day. The wicket-keeper batter, understandably, is quite enthused to see the head coach backing him in such a manner.

"And personally, he always comes to me and says, 'You can talk to me anytime, you can call me anytime, and I will always back you. Just keep your head down and work hard. I will always stand behind you.' That feels really good. You feel confident when a coach of the Indian team talks to you like that," he added.

Though Gambhir doesn't have a direct say in picking India's squad for tournaments, his inputs do matter whenever the selection committee is spoiled for choices or is unable to zero in on a player.