Akash Deep was one of the many bright spots for India against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He started with a 10-wicket haul in the second Test in Birmingham, coming in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, and it made him a household name. Starting from Sasaram, Bihar, Akash Deep's journey showed that success is never far behind for those who work hard for it. After the game, an announcement by Akash made fans emotional, as he dedicated the match-winning performance to his sister Jyoti, who is battling cancer. Having returned to India, Akash Deep is now enjoying some time off from the game and spoke with NDTV about the memorable English summer.

1. Which moment of the win was bigger - Birmingham or Oval?

A win is a win because it comes home with you. But both these wins were very different. The last win was very important for all of us because we were 2-1 behind in the series. We equalised the series with the win at the Oval. We had to come home after that. When you come home after a win, the moment comes with you. The last match was very important.

2. Tell us about taking 5 wickets in Birmingham at a time when everyone said bowling was India's weak link

I was playing a match after a long time, and there was a lot of pressure on me. But I had the confidence to perform well because I had prepared well. When a curveball is thrown at me, I fall back on my strengths - I rely on my basics. That's what I did in Birmingham. I tried to bowl with discipline and get the English batters to make mistakes - and that's what they did. I just wanted to control the controllables.

3. Which was the prize wicket for you on the tour of England?

When the wickets contribute to the team's win, then every wicket is important. But if I have to consider a few of the deliveries as the best, those would be of Root and Brook. I was very satisfied with those deliveries - they were dream balls for me.

4. How did you celebrate after the Birmingham and Oval wins?

We celebrated a lot. To beat them in their own backyard brings a different level of satisfaction. It's very difficult to express the kind of pure joy we experienced. There were many Indian expatriates who backed us and celebrated with us. We got a lot of positive energy from them. After the win, we went to the fans and celebrated with them. It was very satisfying to see Indian flags flying on English soil because of our win.

5. Which character in the team can rock the party?

All of us are from the same batch, so we have similar ideas. We didn't have to overthink about planning celebrations - everyone contributes to the plans.

6. Tell us about your equation with Shubman Gill and how he has been as a man-manager

I've had a very good experience with Shubman. He was my captain in the Duleep Trophy - he's a lucky captain for me. When he was my captain in the Duleep Trophy, I took 9 or 10 wickets. This time also, I performed well. You must have seen that throughout the series, he didn't show any signs of pressure. It was his first series as the captain of India, and usually, there's a lot of pressure on a first overseas tour as captain. But the way he performed was laudable. It's a very good sign for our team and country.

7. When Rishabh got injured, what was the morale of the team?

Rishabh is a game-changer. It's very difficult for someone to replace him - the way he bats is unbelievable. But that moment was not in our control. And things that are not in our control can't be changed. So, we didn't get bogged down by it.

8. How much input do you get from Bumrah and Siraj? How much do you give them?

I get a lot of inputs from Bumrah and benefit a lot from their experiences. We keep talking all the time. Siraj has exceptional energy levels. The kind of energy he exuded even after playing 5 Tests was there for all to see. There is a lot to learn from him. When you are on the ground together, you're there to help each other. At times, when one doesn't understand what the next move should be, colleagues like Bumrah and Siraj step in with their inputs to make things easier.

9. You dedicated your Birmingham 5-wicket haul to your sister. Did you plan to do it beforehand, or was that an instant reaction?

There was no plan, really. I had seen her very closely two months before the series - she was struggling with the disease. I was in the hospital every day. I have felt her pain. My effort was to make her smile and forget the pain.

But this message was not just for her - it is for all cancer patients and their families. This message is also for the families, to be emotionally present with those suffering. We are not Gods - we can't change someone's suffering - but in such distress, we can be with them emotionally. Just by being with them, we can boost their confidence. Through my sister, I gave this message to every brother and sister - to treat their siblings well and be with them in times of distress.

10. Your cricketing journey has been very difficult. Looking back, which is the chapter you'd want to erase and never repeat?

Till you are alive, struggles will be there. Sometimes the problems will be bigger; sometimes smaller. For me, the worst was losing my father and brother - I couldn't see the next phase of life. Everything seemed hazy. But that was also the defining moment of my life. I prepared myself to stage a turnaround - I took care of my family. If God has made me human, it is for me to live up to being one. The tough times motivated me to work even harder.