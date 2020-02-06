Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Century Helps Mumbai Fight Back Against Saurashtra

Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to 134 to lead Mumbai's fight back on the third day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra after the domestic giants conceded 73 runs first-innings lead. After losing opener Bhupen Lalwani (3) early, Surya (134 off 130 balls, 17x4, 3x6) and Jay Bista (46) wiped out the deficit in just 16 overs to keep Mumbai in the hunt at the SCA Stadium in Khandheri. Surya notched up his 14th first-class 100, as he played his usual aggressive game, while Bista played second fiddle. The duo added 119-runs for the second wicket and their partnership brought Mumbai back into the contention in what is a must-win game.

Surya got a life at 44 and he made optimum use of it. Mumbai went to tea at 120 for 1, 47 runs ahead. But two overs after tea, Bista was dismissed by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut after giving a sitter to Harvik Desai in the slip cordon.

All-rounder Shams Mulani was promoted to number four and he added 98 runs for the third wicket with Surya as Mumbai looked to gain the upper-hand.

But left-arm orthodox spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who troubled Surya, won the battle after trapping him in front of the wicket.

In-form Sarfaraz Khan joined Mulani and the two remained unbeaten when stumps were drawn with Mumbai at 285 for 3, extending the lead by 212 runs.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight 257 for 6, Saurashtra overhauled Mumbai's first-innings score of 262. A gritty unbeaten 84 by Chirag Jani helped the host stake a 73-run first innings lead.

Jani was hit on the helmet twice, but he continued playing and his contribution was valuable. However, as the game appeared to be slipping away, the Mumbai bowlers did well to bounce back and bowled out Saurashtra for 335.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda by an innings and 57 runs at Motibaug Ground in Vadodara with right-arm medium pacer K Vignesh taking a fifer in the second essay.

Due to Vignesh's heroics with the ball, Tamil Nadu dismissed the hosts for 259 in their second innings to register an emphatic win and picked up seven points.

His haul included the key wicket of captain Krunal Pandya, who made a defiant 74 (95 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes), having him caught in the deep by substitute M Siddharth and Deepak Hooda (4).

The 25-year-old medium-pacer, who made a comeback into the team after being dropped for the match against Railways (which Tamil Nadu won comprehensively), said it was good to be back in the squad and among wickets too.

"The wicket was good and we had to really bowl well in the second innings because it slightly eased out after we batted," Vignesh said.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 262 and 285 for 3 (Suryakumar Yadav 134, Shams Mulani 67 not out) vs Saurashtra 335 (Sheldon Jackson 85, Chirag Jani 84 not out, Royston Dias 4-64). Mumbai lead by 212 runs.

At Vadodara: Baroda 174 and 259 (Krunal Pandya 74; A Sheth 70; K Vignesh 5-62) vs Tamil Nadu 490/7 declared. Baroda lost by an innings and 57 runs. Tamil Nadu: 7 points, Baroda:0 points.

At Shimoga: Karnataka 426 vs Madhya Pradesh 311/4 (Aditya Shrivastava 109 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 80). Madhya Pradesh trail by 115 runs.



At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 283 and 24/0 vs Railways 545 for 7 declared (Arindam Ghosh 204 not out, Karn Sharma 82, Mahesh Rawat 60 ; AP Vashisht 3/110, M J Dagar 3/114). Himachal Pradesh trail by 238 runs.