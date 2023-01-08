Suryakumar Yadav scored a sensational third T20I century in the third and decider T20I against Sri Lanka at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Saturday. He hit 112 not out off only 51 balls to help India post a big total of 228 for 5 against the guests as host skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. Suryakumar's knock that had a strike rate of 219.61 was laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes. It was just another unbelievable knock from the star India batter that once again saw cricket experts, current and former cricketers and fans lauding him.

Meanwhile, India player and his teammate Virat Kohli posted Suryakumar's picture on his Instagram story to laud the batter. BCCI on Sunday uploaded a video on social media that shows Suryakumar's reaction to Kohli's praise after the game.

"Bhauuu, maza aa gaya (Brother, enjoyed it)," said Suryakumar before replying "Bhauuuu, bahut sara pyaar (Brother, lots of love). See you soon" to Kohli.

Watch it here:

Raw emotions



A Suryakumar fandom frenzy



A special reply to an Instagram story



Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/wYuRKMNv1L — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2023

With his unbeaten third T20I century, Suryakumar rewrote the history books. He became the fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in the shortest format in terms of balls taken. The right-handed batter took only 843 balls to reach this landmark in T20I cricket, the fastest among all players. He is the third-fastest to reach the 1,500-run mark in T20Is in terms of innings.

The fastest batters to reach the landmark in terms of innings are Indian batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Australian veteran Aaron Finch and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who all took 39 innings to score 1,500 runs in T20Is. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan reached the milestone in 42 innings and Suryakumar did so in 43 innings.

(With ANI Inputs)

