India cricket star Suryakumar Yadav cackled up fans on social media as he revealed that the "most important catch" of his life was not the one he took to dismiss David Miller in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Instead, it was marrying his wife Devisha Shetty. The couple shared pictures together of cutting a giant cake as they celebrated the eighth anniversary of their wedding. Suryakumar Yadav - fondly known as SKY - took to social media to make a pun about the situation.

"Yesterday marked 8 days since THAT catch but my most important catch was actually 8 years ago!" captioned SKY on Instagram.

"8 years ago, infinite years to go," he also added.

The post gained more than 700,000 likes in just six hours of being posted on Instagram, with many fans lapping up the heartwarming caption and wishing the couple.

SKY (33) married Devisha (30) on July 7, 2016. They had first met in 2010.

Suryakumar Yadav's role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 win

SKY was the world's no. 1 batter for nearly two years until recently, and was a key cog as India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA. After notching up two half-centuries earlier in the tournament, SKY produced the catch of a lifetime in the final.

With South Africa needing 16 off the final over, Suryakumar Yadav took an astonishing catch at long-off to dismiss the dangerous David Miller. SKY first had to keep the ball in play, and then came back from outside the boundary rope to claim a stunning catch.

SKY's catch and a magnificent death bowling effort by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya led to India winning the final by seven runs, thereby clinching a second T20 World Cup title.

SKY has presently been rested for India's five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.