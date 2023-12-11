One of the finest white-ball bowlers for India over the last few years, Yuzvendra Chahal found his way back into the ODI team after missing out on the Cricket World Cup 2023. Chahal was drafted into India's squad for the ODI series against South Africa. Though Chahal has both statistics and experience backing his selection, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was left surprised by the leg-spinner's inclusion in the squad, saying for him, Chahal is more of a 'T20 bowler'.

"I like it. Again this is workload management, but I am excited with the fact that Deepak Chahar is back because I like him as a cricketer. Avesh Khan gets another opportunity," Manjrekar said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"I believe Mukesh Kumar is a sturdy and dependable bowler, he has come. Chahal is a surprise inclusion. I thought Chahal was more your bowler for T20 cricket but there they have got somebody like a (Ravi) Bishnoi," he added.

Manjrekar admitted being pleased with the addition of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar in India's squad for the ODI series.

"Rajat Patidar - really happy to see him fit and raring to go. A big promotion for Rinku Singh. He has now become a part of ODI cricket. I saw Sanju Samson playing ODIs against South Africa in India and I got slightly excited there as well, that he is a good option."

Advertisement

"I am always excited when I see India's second string or next-generation players. It seems like it is a very strong team but the problem is that South Africa are a formidable team in white-ball cricket and bilateral series. So it will be a stiff test but this team is very good," he concluded.