Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina turned back the clock as he played an explosive knock to impress everyone during the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) in the USA. Raina, who plays for the New York Lions, scored 53 off just 28 deliveries against Los Angeles Waves. The innings comprised of three sixes and six fours with two of the sixes coming against Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Raina looked in tremendous form as he smashed Shakib for two mammoth sixes in an expensive over that produced 18 runs.

Shakib did not come back to bowl after the disappointing display.

Put into bat by Los Angeles, New York started off on the back foot as opener Asad Shafiq departed for just 3. However, Raina, along with former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga (40 off 23), stitched a brilliant partnership, guiding New York to a healthy total.

Suresh Raina makes a roaring entry on the NCL stage with a stroke-filled half-century that lifted New York Lions to 126.#NCLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/4IS8waiIdF — FanCode (@FanCode) October 5, 2024

They lost just two wickets, posting 126 in 10 overs.

In response, Los Angeles lost Stevie Eskinazi for a golden duck off the first ball. However, significant contributions from Adam Rossington (31 off 15), Tim David (19 off 10), and Joe Burns (17 off 9) brought Los Angeles close, but not enough to cross the line.

Shakib Al Hasan failed to get going, scoring 13 off 16 balls. The Bangladesh all-rounder - who recently played in a 2-0 Test series loss to India - also gave away 18 runs in his only over with the ball.

Young USA bowler Shourya Gaur topped the wickets tally for New York with three wickets, while experienced South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got two.

New York Lions CC become the second team to win a game in Sixty Strikes, following the win by Texas Gladiators CC in the first match.