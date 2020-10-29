Former India cricketer met Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday. The left-handed batsman took to Twitter to share a picture with Rijiju. "It was wonderful meeting you @KirenRijiju Sir.. We had a great conversation on sports, and wonderful to know the progress our country in making in all sports verticals," Raina wrote in his tweet. "Also loved his cricketing journey too," he added. Kiren Rijiju retweeted Raina and wrote: "It's pleasure meeting @ImRaina and appreciate your efforts to promote and support our youth in all the sports."

It was wonderful meeting you @KirenRijiju Sir.. We had a great conversation on sports, and wonderful to know the progress our country in making in all sports verticals. Also loved his cricketing journey too :) #kheloindia pic.twitter.com/YW3dw6BEyw — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2020

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August, bring down the curtains on a 15-year career, during which he won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Raina was all set to feature in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Chennai Super Kings, but pulled out of the competition in the United Arab Emirates due to personal reasons.

CSK struggled in his absence, and became the first team to be out of contention for a playoff spot. This is the first time in IPL history that CSK have failed to make it to the knockout stages.

Suresh Raina represented India in 226 One-day Internationals and scored 5,615 runs, including five centuries and 36 fifties.

He also played 78 T20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 1605 runs. He was the first Indian to score a T20I century.

Raina was also the most capped player in the IPL before this season, with CSK captain MS Dhoni now holding that honour.