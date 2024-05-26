Former India batter Suresh Raina had taken a cheeky jibe at Pakistan great Shahid Afridi while doing commentary during an IPL 2024 match. On being asked if he would come back from his retirement, Raina, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2020, had replied, saying: "Suresh Raina hu, Shahid Afridi nahi". While Afridi did not respond to comments made by Raina, a Pakistan cricket team fan took a fresh aim at him. As Afridi was announced as one of tournament ambassador's of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas, the fan called out Raina to remind him about his remarks on the former Pakistan captain.

"ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?," a fan posted on X.

Raina, however, wasn't having any of it as he silenced the fan with a cheeky 'India vs Pakistan World Cup' reminder.

"I'm not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you," Raina responded.

I'm not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you. https://t.co/5H3zIGmS33 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 24, 2024

Afridi joins an illustrious group of ambassadors, featuring India stalwart Yuvraj Singh, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle and the fastest man on earth Usain Bolt. Afridi is synonymous with Pakistan's most memorable moments in T20 World Cup history. He played a pivotal role in their journey to the final in the inaugural tournament in 2007 and their triumph in the 2009 edition.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart. From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage," said Afridi as quoted by ICC.

"T20 World Cups have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and I'm thrilled to be part of this edition, where we will see more teams, more matches and even more drama than ever before. I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June. It is one of the great rivalries in sport and New York will be a fitting stage for this unmissable encounter between two great teams," the former Pakistan skipper added.

(With ANI Inputs)