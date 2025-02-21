Former captain Sourav Ganguly believes seasoned quick Mohammed Shami is not too far behind the current world's best, Jasprit Bumrah. For the former BCCI president, in Bumrah's absence, Shami should be the flagbearer for India and shoulder the responsibility of carrying the pace attack in the ongoing Champions Trophy. India's pace armoury lost its mojo when Bumrah, due to a lower back injury, was unable to spearhead the attack. Shami was left as the sole experienced gun, along with youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

The onus of leading India's attack from the front in the Champions Trophy became much more intricate for Shami, considering his return to international cricket after a long injury layoff.

The experienced speedster was still in the hunt for his lost rhythm in the buildup to the Champions Trophy. He featured in two ODIs against England on home turf and returned with two scalps to his name.

During India's campaign opener against Bangladesh on a two-faced Dubai surface, with his perfect seam position, Shami delivered a searing spell and finished with a five-wicket haul after bowling a full quota of his 10 overs.

"Shami needs Bumrah and Bumrah needs Shami. Bumrah is not fit for the tournament, but Shami is. I am not surprised by his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh," Ganguly said during an event.

Ganguly is hopeful that Shami will maintain his fitness throughout the tournament and lead India's pace attack from the front, just like Bumrah did in his absence.

"He will continue to lead the attack throughout the tournament. Bumrah is the best bowler in the world at the moment, but Shami is not too far behind. I hope he stays fit throughout the tournament and shoulders the responsibility like Bumrah has done without Shami," he added.

As Shami put his doubters to bed by firing all cylinders to become the second-fastest to 200 ODI wickets, his return to form proves to be an ominous sign for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

After orchestrating a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, India will shift its focus to the massive challenge that lies ahead of them. On Sunday, India will add a new chapter to their fierce rivalry with Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Dubai.

