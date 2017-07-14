 
Supreme Court Raps N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah for Attending BCCI Meet

Updated: 14 July 2017 16:57 IST

The bench said it will decide the matter on the next date of the hearing and sought the replies from Srinivasan and Shah on the objections raised by CoA in their report.

N Srinivasan is former BCCI president and ICC chairman © AFP

The attendance of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan and ex-secretary Niranjan Shah at a recent Special General Meeting (SGM) of the cricket body as a nominee of state cricket associations, on Friday, came under close scrutiny of the Supreme Court. No disqualified member can attend such a meeting as a nominee, the apex court said while seeking their responses on the issue. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued notices to both Srinivasan and Shah and listed the matter for deciding the issue on July 24.

Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by former CAG Vinod Rai, in its fourth status report, annexed a CD of the recent SGM and said that both Srinivasan and Shah were disquailfied from holding any post by virtue of the apex court order and they cannot attend the SGM as a nomineee of the state cricket associations.

The apex court also accepted the unconditional and unequivocal apology tendered by another former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur after he appeared in person.

The bench dropped the contempt proceedings against Thakur.

The court also relieved noted historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye from the CoA after they tendered their resignation expressing inability to continue as administrators in the BCCI.

Topics : Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Highlights
  • Apex court accepted the unconditional apology of Anurag Thakur
  • Apex court accepted Guha and Limaye's resignation
  • No disqualified member can attend BCCI meet, said Supreme Court
