Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had turned 30 on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Rizwan was named as the men's T20I Player of the Year and off late, he has enjoyed great success with the bat in hand in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan are now gearing up for a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, set to begin on June 8 in Multan. Ahead of the series, the entire Pakistan squad celebrated Rizwan's birthday.

The official Instagram handle of Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video in which the entire squad can be seen celebrating Rizwan's birthday.

There is a cake which has the jersey number (16) of Rizwan written on it along with a message, reading: "HBD to Superman of the Cricket World".

The likes of Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi can be also seen participating in the festivities.

Rizwan has so far played 22 Tests, 44 ODIs and 56 T20Is for Pakistan, managing to score 3,671 runs across all formats of the game.

Over the last two years, Rizwan has formed a formidable opening partnership with skipper Babar Azam in the shortest format of the game.

Rizwan is currently the No.3-ranked batter in the shortest format while Babar holds the pole position.