After urging India's flops on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to make Ranji Trophy return, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is delighted to see skipper Rohit Sharma committing himself to Mumbai's upcoming match against Jammu & Kashmir. Rohit, who last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2015, has also been given additional security for the upcoming match, considering his status, while seating capacity has also been increased for as many as 500 people by the authorities. Rohit, who struggled for runs on the tour of Australia, has some big amends to make if he is to continue his career in the longest format.

Mumbai, the defending champions of Ranji Trophy, will resume the second leg of the premier domestic competition here at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC against a formidable J&K side starting on Thursday.

Gavaskar, who was livid for Rohit and other top Indian batters' performances Down Under, is happy to see the skipper putting the hard yards in the domestic circuit.

"Yes, it's a good thing because, look, he didn't get runs in Australia, so he knows he needs to spend time out in the middle. How much net practice you have or however many throwdowns you face, batting in a game, feeling the ball in the middle of the bat, knowing that a mistake will send you back to the pavilion, and then still scoring runs is a big, big difference," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

With Rohit named in Mumbai's 17-member squad along with fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a significant crowd turnout can be expected on the match day here at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility.

However, sitting arrangements can be made for only up to 500 people where Mumbai side has been regularly playing its league games in the Ranji Trophy.

“Additional security has been arranged and we have also increased the sitting capacity of fans up to 500,” a MCA official told PTI.

Mumbai are placed third behind table-leaders Baroda and second-placed J&K in Elite Group A and will need do find their best in order to progress in the competition.

With PTI Inputs