Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has shared his views on the resumption of cricket bilateral ties between India and Pakistan. The two teams last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan had visited India for a white-ball series. Due to politicial differences between the two nation, India vs Pakistan encounters are restricted to global and continental events. Last week, India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to enter the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. During a recent interaction, Gavaskar suggested that the cricket bilaterals between India and Pakistan can only resume if the governments of both countries ensure that there is peace at the borders.

"By frankly having peace at the borders... (How can India and Pakistan play a bilateral series?) It's very simple. If there's peace at the borders, then I think both governments will certainly say, 'Look, okay, we've had no incidents, nothing at all. So let's at least start talking'," Gavaskar said on 'Ten Sports' show 'Dressing Room'.

Gavaskar feels that while efforts are being made internally to get the bilaterals back, the recurring tensions at the border has been a major factor behind India's refusal to play in Pakistan.

"I'm pretty certain there will be some back-channel connections going on. But you want to see what's happening both on the ground and off the ground because of the fact that there are incursions we hear about. That's the reason why the Indian government is saying, 'Look, maybe until all that stops, we should not even look at having or talking about anything'," he added.

The India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 was a pretty one-sided affair. The Rohit Sharma-led side dominated in all departments as India beat Pakistan by six wickets. But if a report is to be believed, fans may be up for three more India vs Pakistan game later this year in the Asia Cup. The continental extravaganza, which will be played in T20 format this time around, will have 19 games and is likely to played between the second and fourth week of September, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The report says that the Asia Cup 2025 was allotted to India, but given the India vs Pakistan equation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to host it in a neutral country. Though the venue is not final, the report said Sri Lanka and UAE are likely options. BCCI will remain the designated hosts.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan are the designated hosts but India are not playing in the country after the BCCI refused to send its team. That lead to a big tussle between the two teams with India's matches being shifted to Dubai.