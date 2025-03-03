Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar hilariously impersonated his Pakistan counterpart Javed Miandad, sending internet into overdrive. During his appearance on Ten Sports' show "Dressing Room", Gavaskar recalled an incident involving Miandad from there playing days. He also revealed that former Pakistan captain Imran Khan asked him whether Miandad was bothering him or not. Gavaskar's anecdote was a dose of nostalgia for fans, but his impression of Mianda stole the show, leaving his fellow panelists in splits.

"Sorry Sunny bhai for abusing you," Gavaskar recalled while hilariously imitating Miandad.

"Abused me, but when? I didn't hear anything"

"What are you saying, I just said it when I was standing next to you"

"Javed, I thought you were saying something to Saleem (Yousuf)," Gavaskar continued.

Gavaskar also revealed that Imran, who was fielding at the deep, asked him if everything is alright, to which the former assured him that he and Miandad were casually sorting something out.

During the same discussion, he was asked who he would pick between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Gavaskar had a straightforward response.

"I will never compare eras. Playing conditions are different. The pitches are different. The opposition is different. Therefore, it is very difficult to compare people," Gavaskar said, speaking on the Sports Central channel.

On the topic of comparisons between great players, Gavaskar called it something that is a 'weakness' within people in the subcontinent.

"It is only a weakness, if I might call it a weakness, amongst the subcontinent, over comparisons. We will always compare players," Gavaskar said.

"Have you ever seen anyone asking whether Ricky Ponting is a better player than Greg Chappell? Or if Greg Chappell was a better player than Don Bradman? Nobody. They just accept the current players as they are," Gavaskar added.

"Only happens in the subcontinent. All the time, we are comparing," Gavaskar stated.

The debate between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar is one that has raged on among generations. Tendulkar retired as the most decorated batter when it comes to runs, and is the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket to this day.

In white-ball cricket, Kohli's statistics are better than Tendulkar's when it comes to factors like average. However, in red ball cricket, it is Tendulkar who enjoys the advantage.

In terms of runs, Kohli is just over 4,000 runs behind Tendulkar in ODIs, while the gap in Test cricket is sizeable, at nearly 7,000.

Gavaskar himself, for the record, boasts over 10,000 Test runs, a little more than Kohli at this stage.