With Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as Team India's full-time white-ball captain, many fans and experts have been speculating on a rift between the pair. The rumored rift is not a new development with it already being discussed on many occasions in the past with the cricketers denying it. So legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar decided to give his opinion on BCCI's recent decision and stated that it could have been due to Kohli's statement in September this year when he announced that he would be stepping down from T20I captaincy due to the T20 World Cup. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar felt that it could have been written in a better manner and it could have also hurt the sentiments of top BCCI officials.

"I think you know I also saw the release because it was in a public domain. I think you know the way it was put across, I think it might upset the ones in power. If I remember correctly it said I will continue to lead India in Test and ODIs", he said.

"I think that line could have been changed to I would be available to lead India in Test and ODIs".

Gavaskar also spoke about the "anti-feeling" towards the RCB batter but also defended him. "The presumptions he would be the captain for Test and ODIs could have been one of the reasons why there was this little anti-feeling against him. Otherwise the records that he has of winning everywhere. He hasn't won ICC events but bilateral events whether at home or away, he has led the Indian team to wins. So there was no reason for people to be unhappy with his leadership abilities. I guess that one line might have actually been the cause where it actually started", he stated.

Kohli also held a press conference on Wednesday and he once again clarified that there is no rift between him and Rohit.

He also ended rumors that he would not play in the ODI series vs South Africa, explaining that he had never asked BCCI for rest and that he would be available for selection.

He also revealed that he was informed about BCCI's decision to drop him from white-ball captaincy just one and a half hour before the official announcement. "Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed with me the Test squad. Before the call ended, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this", he said.