Pakistan were embarrassed yet again on the international cricketing stage as New Zealand secured a thumping 9-wicket victory over the Salman Agha-led side, with almost half the overs to spare. Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry score of 91 runs and New Zealand only needed 61 balls to chase down the target. Pakistan's horror show at Chirstchurch in the series opener on Sunday. Seeing Pakistan getting annihilated on the international stage again, social media went into a meltdown, with fans unleashing memes.

Pakistan skipper Agha admitted that his team wasn't up to the mark in the game but refused to give up as a young group of players looks to step up to the challenge in New Zealand.

"It was difficult, we weren't up to the mark, but we need to regather (ahead of Dunedin). They bowled really well, in great areas, there was a bit of seam movement as well. We will sit down, have a chat and think about the next game. We had three debutants, the more games they play, they'll learn more. The new ball does a bit in New Zealand, we've good bowlers and we'll look to do well in the next match," he said after the game.

Here's how social media reacted:

Fearless cricket of Pakistan 2.2 over 3 wickets 1 run#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/xpA5NFEJIq — Wellu (@Wellutwt) March 16, 2025

Pakistani media and public were crying that top New Zealand players preferred IPL over the Pakistan tour.



NZ ki C team ne ye halat kar diya, socho top players khelte toh kya halat karte inki.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/hdDgPI7Hky — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 16, 2025

What was Pakistan's loss to New Zealand?



Shocking

Crushing

Humiliating

Disappointing pic.twitter.com/TDD9eLV9It — (@iShez99) March 16, 2025

Oh, come on, ICC! Giving New Zealand unfair tage while making Pakistan travel 1300+ km? No wonder they could only muster 91 runs and lost by 9 wickets. Clearly, it wasn't a batting disaster..it was just extreme jet lag!#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/0lKitxFC46 — Harry420 (@Harry420421) March 16, 2025

Pakistan would look to do better in the second T20I of the series, which takes place on Tuesday.