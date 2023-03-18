When it comes to the social media game, Indian cricketers often bring out their A-game. Current players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal among others have often been part of social media trends with some fabulous creations. Recently, members of the Indian women's cricket team made a video where they joined the 'Tum Tum' trend. Now, India and Royal Challengers Bangalore star Dinesh Karthik and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar joined the 'Tum Tum' trend but with a twist. In a video posted by Karthik on his Instagram profile, the two stars can be seen in a shadow practising cricket shots as 'Tum Tum' song plays in the background.

"#T20s or #Tests Which side are you on? ?? Fun times with a legend who's so humble and young at heart @gavaskarsunilofficial #Cricket #TestCricket #CricketReels #INDvAUS #T20cricket #funreels," Karthik captioned the post.



Recently, Gavaskar backed Mumbai Indians and stated that the five-time champions have the potential to win the title once again, despite Bumrah's absence.

"They have to forget what happened last season and believe that they have the team to do it again. They will miss Jasprit Bumrah. But they have a team that can win the championship once again. I see them in the top three definitely because they have a point to prove after last year's performance," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Earlier this month, Bumrah underwent back surgery in New Zealand, as he races against time to get fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India from October-November this year.