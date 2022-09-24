As Roger Federer bid farewell to the game of tennis, there was an outpour of emotion from across the globe for one of the greatest of the game. One of those most distraught at his retirement was his long-time rival and teammate in his final professional match, Rafael Nadal, who was seen sitting next to Federer after their defeat in the Laver Cup doubles match, with both the legends in tears. While the picture evoked emotions from people from all walks of life, England pacer Stuart Broad saw the lighter side of it as he poked fun at his long-time bowling partner and friend, James Anderson.

Anderson is 40, but has shown no signs of slowing down or letting up, as he continues to torment batters in Test cricket. He is the leading wicket-taker in the format among pacers, and Broad is after him in the list.

Broad took to Instagram stories to share the viral image of Federer and Nadal crying and wrote "Me, when @jimmya9 retires in 2053..."

In another story, he shared a picture of him with Anderson, edited to make them both look old.

"Who's done that," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "Still trucking in 2060 by the looks of it," he added, again tagging Anderson.

Federer's last match was a doubles match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Teaming up with Nadal, Federer's farewell didn't go quite as planned, as Team Europe lost the match.

But the result was immaterial, as all those present celebrated Federer's storied career.