Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has let his displeasure be known following the departure of Gary Kirsten as Pakistan's white-ball coach. Kirsten's tenure lasted only seven months, having joined in April 2024 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pietersen slammed Pakistan cricket for the decision to part ways with Kirsten, calling it "one step forward, two steps back". Kirsten boasts a glittering CV as coach, having won the 2011 Cricket World Cup as head coach of Pakistan's arch rivals India.

Despite beating England 2-1 in the home Test series, Kirsten's exit from Pakistan's white-ball setup has seen uncertainty return once again.

"How can Pakistan Cricket lose Gary Kirsten's with his resume in coaching? One step forward the last few weeks and two steps back today!" posted Pietersen on social media platform X.

— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) October 28, 2024

"Stop doing it to yourselves. Too much talent to keep doing this kind of stuff!" he added.

Kirsten endured a miserable tenure as Pakistan head coach, with the nation suffering an embarrassing group stage exit at the T20 World Cup 2024 after losses to India and debutants USA.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali stated that a primary reason for Kirsten's departure was his disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding key decisions. One of these is the decision to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's white-ball captain, taking over from Babar Azam.

"It all started when Rizwan was made captain. Kirsten wanted a different player to lead, someone who wasn't in the current side. He thought he had full authority, but he doesn't realise that in our country, the PCB chairman can change overnight," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan have appointed Test head coach Jason Gillespie as the country's interim white-ball coach to oversee the upcoming three-ODI series against Australia. Current national selector Aaqib Javed and legendary bowler Saqlain Mushtaq have been touted as potential candidates.