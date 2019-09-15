 
Steve Smith Thanks Wife Dani Willis For "Support, Guidance And Love" On 1st Wedding Anniversary

Updated: 15 September 2019 16:18 IST

Steve Smith had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dani Willis on September 15, 2018.

Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis. © Instagram

Steve Smith has gone through some hard times in the past year following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The former Australian captain, who has made a sensational return to Test cricket, thanked his wife Dani Willis for her "support, guidance and love" on their first wedding anniversary. Steve Smith had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dani Willis on September 15, 2018 in Sydney. The Australian batsman, who is currently on national duty, touring England for the Ashes 2019, took to Instagram and posted a picture. "Happy 1st wedding anniversary @dani_willis thanks for all of your support, guidance and love. I love you!," Smith captioned his picture with wife Dani Willis.

Smith met Willis at a Sydney bar during the inaugural season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 29-year-old cricketer had then proposed to Willis, who has studied law and commerce at Macquarie University, atop the Rockefeller Centre in New York in 2017. Willis is a lawyer by profession.

Smith has scored two centuries and a double century in the ongoing Ashes, amassing a total of 751 runs in his first Test series after serving the ball-tampering ban.

Apart from his contribution with the bat, Smith has also contributed in the field. During the third day of the final Ashes Test, Smith leapt to his right to pull of a sensational one-handed catch to send Chris Woakes packing.

After the Ashes 2019, Australia are next slated to host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting from October 27.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Highlights
  • Smith has gone through some hard times in the past year
  • He made a sensational return to Test cricket
  • Smith met Willis at a Sydney bar during the inaugural season of BBL
