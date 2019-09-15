Steve Smith has gone through some hard times in the past year following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The former Australian captain, who has made a sensational return to Test cricket, thanked his wife Dani Willis for her "support, guidance and love" on their first wedding anniversary. Steve Smith had tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dani Willis on September 15, 2018 in Sydney. The Australian batsman, who is currently on national duty, touring England for the Ashes 2019, took to Instagram and posted a picture. "Happy 1st wedding anniversary @dani_willis thanks for all of your support, guidance and love. I love you!," Smith captioned his picture with wife Dani Willis.

Smith met Willis at a Sydney bar during the inaugural season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 29-year-old cricketer had then proposed to Willis, who has studied law and commerce at Macquarie University, atop the Rockefeller Centre in New York in 2017. Willis is a lawyer by profession.

Smith has scored two centuries and a double century in the ongoing Ashes, amassing a total of 751 runs in his first Test series after serving the ball-tampering ban.

Apart from his contribution with the bat, Smith has also contributed in the field. During the third day of the final Ashes Test, Smith leapt to his right to pull of a sensational one-handed catch to send Chris Woakes packing.

After the Ashes 2019, Australia are next slated to host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting from October 27.