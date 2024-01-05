The play was stopped for a bizarre reason that left the commentators in splits during Day 3 of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Sydney on Friday. Steve Smith complained about something on the side screen that was distracting him while batting. It is quite common for batters to adjust the side screen or complain about some crowd movement while batting. However, it turned out to be a little bundle of tape that was causing the problem and the commentators were left amused.

"You think you've seen everything," Ian Smith said on air.

“Surely it's not that little thing there, surely not,” said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan in an absorbing third Test in Sydney on Friday.

Surely only in cricket can play be delayed by a piece of tape, and then a groundsman get a standing ovation for retrieving it#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/2d59faQVKd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2024

Paceman Hazlewood ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

Pakistan's last genuine hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal, who is yet to score.

Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4-9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.

"On this wicket we were attacking the stumps as much as Pakistan were doing," Hazlewood said.

"A lead of 82 but, as you can see, the wicket, it's quite tough. Anything around 130 would be ideal to chase.

"Rizwan is a dangerous player, hopefully we will see the back of him early tomorrow."

The visitors looked to have the edge after dismissing Australia for 299, to take a first-innings lead of 14, on the back of an inspired 6-69 from Jamal.

(With AFP inputs)