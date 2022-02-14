Australia's Steve Smith made an incredible acrobatic attempt at preventing a six against Sri Lanka during the 2nd T20I between the two sides in Sydney on Sunday. Australia went on to clinch victory via super over in a dramatic encounter. Smith could manage just 14 runs during Australia's innings but caught the attention of fans after putting his body on the line in his attempt to save the six. Smith's attempt, however, was unsuccessful as replays showed his foot touching the rope before he caught the ball and sent it back to the field.

To make matters worse, Smith also suffered a concussion himself with the effort as he landed on his head. He has been ruled out of the rest of the five-match T20I series as a result.

Here is the video of Steve Smith's effort:

The incident took place on the fourth delivery of the 20th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Maheesh Theekshana was the batter on strike, with Marcus Stoinis bowling for Australia.

The six proved crucial as Sri Lanka scored 164/8 in their chase after Australia had posted 164/6, taking the match into a super over.

Sri Lanka had gone into the final over needing 19 runs to win. They managed to take 18 runs off it as Stoinis couldn't stop the flow of runs.

In the super over, Sri Lanka could manage just five runs for the loss of one wicket.

In response, Australia chased down the target in just three deliveries.

With the victory, Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the T20I series featuring five matches.