Steve Smith is a smart operator on the cricket field and off it as well. While his prowess with the bat is well known, he is also a savvy investor. Back in 2015, the modern-day great invested $100,000 in online bedding and furniture retailer Koala for a 10 per cent stake. Currently, he owns 3.9 per cent of the company and is its eighth-largest shareholder. Koala made its debut on the Australian Securities Exchange on Tuesday, with Smith's stake valued at $11.9 million. By the end of the day, the value had risen to just over $13.2 million. He thus effectively made almost $1.4 million in a single day, according to a report in nine.co.au.

Smith has been an investor in several firms. "He is an ambassador for Bamboo, an Australian fintech app designed to help users invest spare change in digital currencies and precious metals. He also co-founded Oat Milk Goodness and was an early investor in online photography marketplace Snappr," the report said.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled its 2026-27 international calendar, featuring a packed itinerary that leaves little turnaround time ahead of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, expected to begin in mid or late January.

"That Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, a final frontier for the likes of Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have never won a series in India, will also be a quick-fire campaign given CA's anniversary Test begins back in Melbourne on March 11," CA said in a statement.

"The call to hold back all three of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood from at least the first few rounds of the soon-to-begin IPL shows CA is wary of getting their trio to the finishing line of the intense 2026-27 run," it added