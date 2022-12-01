Steve Smith cracked his 29th Test ton on Thursday, drawing level with Donald Bradman, as Australia turned the screws against the West Indies in the first Test at Perth Stadium. A masterful Smith was untroubled as he swept to his 29th century, off 194 balls, to equal the feat of legendary Australian Bradman, who only played 52 Tests to Smith's 88. Smith is now joint 14th on the all-time list with his next target the 30 of fellow Australian Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose son Tagenarine is making his debut for the West Indies in Perth. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar's 51 centuries remains the benchmark.

Talking about the Australian team, in particular, Ricky Ponting holds the record for scoring most Test centuries with 41 to his name across 168 matches. Steve Waugh is second on the list with 32 centuries from 168 matches and then comes Hayden.

Australia are dominating the ongoing first Test against West Indies in Perth. The side had scored 293 for 2 on the first day, before continuing the dominance on the second day as well.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies at the Perth Stadium.

(With AFP Inputs)

