The franchise-based Legends League Cricket has witnessed a global footprint of 1.2 billion fans. While the league witnessed a high level of competition from the greats of the game, the numbers are almost three times more than the first season which was played in Oman, last January. In an official release, former Australia all-rounder said: "It's massive. We loved playing in the league and in front of a fantastic crowd. I look forward to playing again soon."

Travelling through 6 Indian cities over a period of 20 days, Legends League Cricket ensured 320 million fans watch the matches live across the world, through various OTT and broadcast platforms. As per the BARC data, the average TV rating (TVR) for the matches has seen 7- 10 times more ratings and viewership than any other International T20 league (other than IPL) being watched in India throughout the year.



Raman Raheja, CEO of the League said: "The league has become the second most watched T20 cricketing event in India. We have created a completely new category with Legends League Cricket and I am happy that we have been able to position ourselves as a logical extension to active cricket as 2nd innings for Legends. With top names headlining in our league, who are already in some capacity or the others connected to various current leagues around the world, we will be seeing more big names joining the league in the upcoming season."

Ravi Shastri Commissioner, Legends League Cricket - "We expected this kind of reach, with 80 legends playing such a competitive league, it is a treat for the fans as well. Starting the league from Mecca of Indian cricket, Eden was a master stroke and by the last leg of the league, we saw an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium.

With a huge following that each of the cricketing greats enjoys and having them together at the Legends League also ensured more than 550 million social media interactions in the span of the tournament.