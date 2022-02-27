Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando took a sensational catch to dismiss India's Sanju Samson during the 2nd T20I between the two countries in Dharamsala on Saturday. Samson was on 39 and going for the big hits when he chased after a Lahiru Kumara delivery in the 13th over, only to give away an outside edge. Binura Fernando, who was standing at first slip, immediately took a giant leap and took a stunning one-handed catch with his left hand. The wicket did little to break India's momentum though as the hosts managed to chase down the target of 184.

Here is a video of Binura Fernando's sensational catch:

Binura Frenando What a catch ! pic.twitter.com/LGNGPkBAb5 — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) February 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka blazed away to an unbeaten 47 off a mere 19 balls after opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a 53-ball 75 as the visitors posted a stiff 183 for five against India.

Having got himself in after his opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka (38 off 29 balls) laid the foundation, Nissanka cut loose and struck his runs at over 140. He found the fence 11 times until Bhuvneshwar Kumar got him on the final ball of the penultimate over.

However, Sri Lanka wouldn't have got to what they eventually managed had it not been for Shanaka's five massive sixes and two fours.

India's new ball operators, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, got the white ball to swing in the first few overs, beat the bat and hit the pads with the latter losing one review after a huge shout for an lbw in the second over.

Promoted

The Sri Lankan openers got their acts together as the innings progressed with Danushka Gunathilaka, especially taking on the Indian bowling attack.

(With PTI inputs)