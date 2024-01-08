Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Monday. The first ODI of the series got washed out due to rain in Colombo on Saturday. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch victory and gain an unassailable lead in the series. (Live Scorecard)