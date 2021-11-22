Dhananjaya de Silva put in a good batting display during Sri Lanka's ongoing first Test match against West Indies at the Galle International Stadium. Despite his knock of 61 off 95 balls on Day 2, the all-rounder was dismissed in a strange manner. While trying to prevent getting bowled out, he ended up knocking the balls off the stumps. The 30-year-old's stay in the crease was bought to an end by Shannon Gabriel in the opening stages of Day 2 on Monday. In the 95th over of the innings, the pacer delivered a length ball, outside off, which De Silva tried to defend on the backfoot. But he was taken aback by the sudden bounce in the delivery and attempting to change the direction of the ball in a state of panic, he ended up hitting it on the leg-stump. Here is the video of De Silva's hit-wicket :

Sri Lanka managed to post a first innings score of 386 on Day 2. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was in brilliant form, smashing 147 off 300 balls. He also registered 15 fours.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal also contributed with the bat with a knock of 45 in 83 deliveries.

Roston Chase was in good form for West Indies, taking five wickets.

Promoted

After the home side's first innings, West Indies reached 113 for six within 42 overs in Day 2. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite smashed 41 off 115 balls before losing his wicket to Ramesh Mendis. With Kyle Mayers (22*) and Jason Holder (1*) in the crease, West Indies will be aiming for some momentum on Day 3.

Meanwhile, Mendis has been in good bowling form for the hosts and took three wickets on Day 2.