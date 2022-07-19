A day after Yasir Shah brought back memories of Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' with his sharp leg-break to dismiss Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya produced an absolute ripper to dismiss Pakistan's talismanic captain Babar Azam. Babar, well set in Pakistan's chase on Day 4 of the first Test, was beaten all ends up by Jayasuriya's brilliant delivery. The left-arm spinner, coming from over the wicket, bowled it on the rough outside leg. The Pakistan skipper looked to pad it away, but the ball instead went around his legs and clattered onto the stumps.

Watch: Prabath Jayasuriya's jaffa to dismiss Babar Azam

Babar Azam, who had scored a heroic 119 in the first innings, fell for 55 in the visitors' second essay at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 342, Pakistan were 222/3 at Stumps on Day 4.

In the first innings, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 222 after they opted to bat, with Dinesh Chandimal's 76 helping take them to a respectable score.

In response, Pakistan were rattled by Prabath Jayasuriya's 5-wicket haul. However, Babar Azam stood tall and scored a magnificent century, and his solo effort ensured Pakistan only conceded a four-run first innings lead to the hosts.

Oshada Fernando (64) and Kusal Mendis (76) then hit half-centuries, while Chandimal shone with the bat again as Sri Lanka scored 337 in their second innings, setting a 342-run target for Pakistan.

Chandimal fell just six runs short of a well-deserved century as he was stranded on 94.

In their chase, Pakistan began strongly until Imam-ul-Haq was stumped off Ramesh Mendis' bowling. Azhar Ali fell soon after, but Babar joined opener Abdullah Shafique and put the visitors in the driving seat.

Shafique ended the day unbeaten on 112, with Mohammad Rizwan alongside him at the crease.

Pakistan need 120 runs to win on the final day, with seven wickets in hand.