Niroshan Dickwella reminded the cricket fans of retired India skipper MS Dhoni with his smart wicketkeeping skills in Sri Lanka's first Test match against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium. Dickwella on Tuesday showed amazing game awareness to help his side get rid of Imam-ul-Haq in the fourth innings of the match. Chasing a target of 342 runs, Pakistan got off to a solid start with an 87-run partnership between Imam and Abdullah Shafique before Dickwella's brilliance behind the stumps provided his side the first breakthrough in the innings.

On the fourth day of the match, Ramesh Mendis bowled an off-spin delivery on a good length to left-handed batter Imam. The ball turned away from the batter and he failed to touch it. After collecting the ball behind the stumps, Dickwella waited for Imam to lift his back foot and then clipped the bails immediately to effect the stumping.

Watch Niroshan Dickwella's smart stumping of Imam-ul-Haq here:

The stumping took the fans back to 2016 when Dhoni had stumped Sabbir Rahman in a similar way during India's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Talking about the ongoing Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test in Galle, the guests reached 222 for 3 by the time the umpires called for Stumps on Day 4. Babar Azam lost his wicket on his individual score of 55 but Abdullah Shafique kept Pakistan ahead in the game with his unbeaten century. The side needed 120 more to win the game at the end of day's play on Tuesday.