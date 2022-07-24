Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Fawad Alam Returns As Sri Lanka Opt To Bat
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium.
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium. At the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam confirmed that Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali replace Azhar Ali and the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando and Dunith Wellalage replace Kasun Rajitha and Maheesh Theekshana. A century from Babar in the first innings, and an unbeaten 160 from Abdullah Shafique during the chase handed Pakistan a four-wicket win in the first Test earlier this week. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan XI: Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1 Scorecard
No run.
Keeps it full yet again, outside off. Dimuth Karunaratne leaves it alone for the keeper.
Naseem Shah dishes a full-length delivery, outside off, angling across. Dimuth Karunaratne shoulders his arms at it.
Naseem Shah to share the new ball with Hasan Ali as we can finally see some sunshine.
A maiden to start the morning session on Day 1! This is bit fuller, on off. Fernando drives it back to the bowler who collects it on a bounce. A neat start for Pakistan.
Length ball, on the pads. Fernando blocks it out.
On a good length, outside off, shaping away with some bounce. Oshada Fernando watches it sail past him.
Hasan Ali asking the right questions here. It is a length ball that lands on middle and nips in a touch. Oshada Fernando stays inside the crease, tries to flick but plays all around it. He gets rapped on his pads. Ali appeals for lbw but the umpire shows no interest. The visitors decide to go against the review.
Well watched! Good length, outside off. Oshada Fernando leaves it alone for the keeper.
Hasan Ali starts with a length delivery, around leg, shaping away. Oshada Fernando leaves it alone. The keeper dives to his left to make a brilliant stop. The wind is coming into play already.
We are ready for the start of play! The two umpires walk out to the middle as the Pakistan side is seen in a huddle. The players spread out on the field as the Sri Lankan openers, Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando stride out to the middle. Hasan Ali has been handed the brand new cherry and is raring to go. Let's play...
Angelo Mathews is felicitated on the occasion of his 100th Test match. He is only the sixth Sri Lankan to achieve the milestone. He receives a special cap from Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas. We can also see that earlier, Matthews himself presented the debutant Dunith Wellalage his maiden Test cap as well.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison is pitchside. He says it is really about the weather. It is a windy day but it all comes down to the moisture the groundsmen have left on the ground. The key for the home side would be the spinners supporting Prabath Jayasuriya.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says these are really difficult conditions and will hope to carry on with the momentum from the last win. He adds that there are a couple of changes as Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali come in for Azhar Ali and Shaheen Afridi.
Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lankan captain says that they are going to bat first. He says that batting first and putting up a good 1st innings score is the way to go which they couldn't do in the last game. He informs that Dunith Wellalage is in for Theekshana and Asitha Fernando is in for Kasun Rajitha. He mentions that Prabath Jayasuriya will be happy as he got a chance after a long time and won't be thinking of resting any time soon.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fawad Alam (In for Azhar Ali), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali (In for Shaheen Afridi), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dunith Wellalage (On debut) (In for Maheesh Theekshana), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Asitha Fernando (In for Kasun Rajitha).
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will BAT first.
Pakistan put on a brilliant performance in the first game and will be very happy with the 1-0 lead. However, their opponents are playing at home and are well versed with the conditions. The skipper, Babar Azam will once again look to lead from the front and get the series victory for his team. Their bowling attack as always remains lethal but Pakistan will be without the services of strike bowler Shaheen Afridi who has been ruled out due to an injury. Will Sri Lanka be able to level the series? Or will Pakistan manage to get an away series victory? We'll find out over the course of the next five days. Toss and team news in a bit.