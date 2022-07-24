SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day Live Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium. At the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam confirmed that Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali replace Azhar Ali and the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing XI. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando and Dunith Wellalage replace Kasun Rajitha and Maheesh Theekshana. A century from Babar in the first innings, and an unbeaten 160 from Abdullah Shafique during the chase handed Pakistan a four-wicket win in the first Test earlier this week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan XI: Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan from the Galle International Stadium