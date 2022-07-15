Fresh from sealing a thrilling draw in the two-match Test series against Australia, Sri Lanka will now hosts Pakistan for two Tests, starting with the first game at the picturesque Galle International Stadium on Saturday, July 16. Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed that Oshada Fernando will open the innings alongside him while Dhanajaya de Silva will also make his return to the team, having recovered from Covid. Pakistan, on the other hand, named their playing XI with Salman Ali Agha set to make his debut. He comes into the team in place of veteran batter Fawad Alam.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played from July 16, Saturday to July 20, Wednesday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Promoted

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be streaming live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)