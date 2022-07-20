SL vs Pak 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Ton-up Abdullah Shafique is going solid and has kept Pakistan within sight of victory in their chase of 342 after Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Hasan Ali fell in quick succession on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Rizwan was trapped LBW by Prabath Jayasuriya for 40 and the left-arm spinner then had Salman caught behind for 12. Pakistan were 298/5 at Lunch. In just the second over of the second session, Dhananjaya de Silva had Hasan Ali caught trying to go for a slog sweep. Pakistan were going smoothly in their chase on Tuesday until Babar Azam was dismissed by a stunning delivery from Jayasuriya, but Rizwan came in and ensured they did not lose any more wickets and finished at 222/3 at Stumps in their chase of 342. After bowling Sri Lanka out for 337 in their second innings, Pakistan started their chase well before Sri Lanka got two quick wickets. However Babar (55) and Shafique's 101-run stand put Pakistan in a commanding position. Shafique finished the day unbeaten on 112. However, Sri Lanka know that a few quick wickets on a turning pitch on Day 5 can turn the game on its head. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 5 straight from Galle International Stadium