SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 5 Live Updates: Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan will look to see off the chase and hand Pakistan a series lead.
SL vs Pak 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Ton-up Abdullah Shafique is going solid and has kept Pakistan within sight of victory in their chase of 342 after Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Hasan Ali fell in quick succession on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Rizwan was trapped LBW by Prabath Jayasuriya for 40 and the left-arm spinner then had Salman caught behind for 12. Pakistan were 298/5 at Lunch. In just the second over of the second session, Dhananjaya de Silva had Hasan Ali caught trying to go for a slog sweep. Pakistan were going smoothly in their chase on Tuesday until Babar Azam was dismissed by a stunning delivery from Jayasuriya, but Rizwan came in and ensured they did not lose any more wickets and finished at 222/3 at Stumps in their chase of 342. After bowling Sri Lanka out for 337 in their second innings, Pakistan started their chase well before Sri Lanka got two quick wickets. However Babar (55) and Shafique's 101-run stand put Pakistan in a commanding position. Shafique finished the day unbeaten on 112. However, Sri Lanka know that a few quick wickets on a turning pitch on Day 5 can turn the game on its head. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 5 Live
2 runs.
No run.
Full and in line with the stumps, Abdullah Shafique fends this to the right of the bowler.
No run.
2 runs.
Huge appeal from Prabath Jayasuriya! Serves this full outside off, Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and hits the pad, and goes to short leg. Sri Lanka do not have a review but this goes clearly off the pad.
Prabath Jayasuriya goes full once again and gets the ball to turn into the pads as Mohammad Nawaz looks to defend. Hits the pads and lobs up towards short leg.
This is full outside off, Mohammad Nawaz fends this towards short cover.
Prabath Jayasuriya serves this full outside off, Mohammad Nawaz wants to get his front foot outside off to defend. Gets an inside edge onto his body.
This one is fired full onto the pads, Mohammad Nawaz clips this to mid-wicket.
Sharp turn from the rough. Prabath Jayasuriya pulls his length back a bit outside off, Mohammad Nawaz tries to defend on the front foot. The ball hits his chest.
Dhananjaya de Silva goes full on the pads, Abdullah Shafique clips this to backward square leg.
Full delivery pitching outside leg and turning firther away to the leg side. Abdullah Shafique looks to play and then leaves it alone.
Serves this one short outside off, Mohammad Nawaz uses the crease and goes back to punch this to deep cover for a single.
Dhananjaya de Silva goes full outside off once again, Mohammad Nawaz dabs this down toward silly point.
Goes really full outside off, Mohammad Nawaz looks to sweep and plays over the ball. Goes through to the keeper.
Dhananjaya de Silva serves this full outside off, Mohammad Nawaz fends this solidly back to the right of the bowler.
Full delivery sliding down leg, Abdullah Shafique looks to sweep and misses.
Turns sharply and beats the outside edge. Prabath Jayasuriya serves this full one leg, Abdullah Shafique goes to fend on the back foot and gets squared up.
Full and in line with the stumps. Defends it to the cover region.