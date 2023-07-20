Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Pakistan Aim To Keep Sri Lanka At Bay
SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Pakistan are in the driving seat as they are close to beating Sri Lanka in the rain-hit opening Test at Galle
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Pakistan are in the driving seat.© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Pakistan are in the driving seat as they are close to beating Sri Lanka in the rain-hit opening Test at Galle. On Wednesday, they lost three wickets in a tricky 131-run chase on day four after spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed helped them bowl Sri Lanka out for 279. The tourists reached 48 for 3 at stumps in Galle, needing another 83 to take the lead in the two-match series. Imam-ul-Haq, on 25, and skipper Babar Azam, on six, were at the crease. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck twice with the wickets of Abdullah Shafique, caught behind for eight, and Shan Masood for seven. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 16, 2023
Day 5 | Morning Session
SL
312&279
PAK
461&102/4 (25.4)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.97
% chance to win
PAK 98%
SL 2%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
44 (69)
Saud Shakeel
13* (21)
Bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya
36/3 (11)
Dhananjaya de Silva
2/0 (1.4)
No run.
No run.
In the air...safe! A floated delivery, full and on off, Saud Shakeel goes for the sweep but gets a top edge as the ball lands safely in the backward square leg area. They cross.
FOUR! Fine shot! This is flighted and around off, Saud Shakeel dances down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Looped up, full and on off, Imam-ul-Haq jams it out towards mid off for another run.
Floated, full and on off, Saud Shakeel clips it wide of mid on for a run.
Tossed up, on middle, Imam-ul-Haq comes forward and takes it on the full to drill it wide of long on for a single.
Flatter, short and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq uses his feet but only manages to block it back to the bowler.
A maiden over then! This is looped up, full and on middle, Saud Shakeel leans forward and dead-bats it.
Quicker, short and on middle, Saud Shakeel negotiates it well again.
Flighted, full and on off, Saud Shakeel prods forward to defend it.
A bit short and on off, Saud Shakeel stays back and taps it to short covers.
Tossed up, full and on off, Saud Shakeel pushes it back to the bowler.
Dhananjaya de Silva starts with a floated delivery, full and on off, Saud Shakeel knocks it towards short covers.
Gives this one some more air, on off, turns in sharply, Imam-ul-Haq looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Looped up, full and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq defends it on the front foot.
Flighted, full and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq blocks it out well.
Flatter, full and on off, Saud Shakeel eases it towards long on for a run.
Floated, full and on off, Imam-ul-Haq comes forward and pushes it through covers for a single.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Imam-ul-Haq uses his feet to work it away, but yorks himself and digs it out.