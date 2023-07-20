Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Pakistan are in the driving seat as they are close to beating Sri Lanka in the rain-hit opening Test at Galle. On Wednesday, they lost three wickets in a tricky 131-run chase on day four after spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed helped them bowl Sri Lanka out for 279. The tourists reached 48 for 3 at stumps in Galle, needing another 83 to take the lead in the two-match series. Imam-ul-Haq, on 25, and skipper Babar Azam, on six, were at the crease. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck twice with the wickets of Abdullah Shafique, caught behind for eight, and Shan Masood for seven. (LIVE SCORECARD)