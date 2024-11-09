Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: Sri Lanka play a two-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, starting Saturday. The home series holds particular significance for Sri Lanka, as they bring back several seasoned players who were instrumental in recent home series against India and the West Indies. For the T20Is, Sri Lanka have retained the same squad they had for the series against West Indies, which they won 2-1. Sri Lanka and New Zealand last met in a two-match Test series in September, where the former side claimed a 2-0 victory before the Kiwis travelled to India to continue their World Test Championship campaign.

This time, however, the shift to white-ball cricket will bring different challenges and opportunities as both teams adjust to the shorter formats.

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, November 9.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs