Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Scorecard Updates: Sri Lanka are eyeing a historic 3-0 series whitewash.
SL vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Scorecard Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka are aiming for their first-ever ODI series whitewash victory against New Zealand, as they enter the third and final ODI of the series. Sri Lanka claimed the series victory in the second ODI itself, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. The island nation have been rejuvenated under the coaching of Sanath Jayasuriya, with positive results in all forms of cricket. Sri Lanka have followed up their 2-0 Test series victory over New Zealand with an ODI series victory, and will be aiming for another whitewash ahead of the T20I series in December. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 19, 2024
Play In Progress
SL
NZ
74/1 (12.2)
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Will Young
42* (39)
Henry Nicholls
22 (28)
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana
12/0 (3)
Jeffrey Vandersay
1/0 (0.2)
SL vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE
1 run.
Flatter again, bowled in line with the stumps, Nicholls tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
Slip in place and Theekshana now comes around the wicket as well but it is the double bluff as this is darted in at the pads. Nicholls plays all over it and gets hit on the pads, stifled appeal for LBW but clearing angling down.
Pushed through quicker now and it is the carrom ball that moves away from middle, Will Young rocks back and punches it back past the bowler for a single down to long on.
On a dragged length on off and turning back into the pads, Young nudges it around the corner but straight to short fine leg.
Slows it up and drifts it in from around middle, Young leans on and just blocks it to the on side.
Nagging length, attacking the off stump line, Nicholls solidly blocks it off the front foot. 12 off that over.
FOUR! Nicely done but that was begging to be hit. Fractionally short around middle and angling in, Nicholls gets inside the line and shovels it well behind square leg for another boundary. New Zealand really racing along here.
Pitched-up delivery on middle, this one straightens down the line, Young leans on and pushes the ball down to long on for a single.
Hard length around off, Young stays back and jams the ball into the outfield and gets it past the diving man at point for a couple of runs more.
FOUR! That is glorious from Will Young. Predictable full length from Mohamed Shiraz and Young just gets forward and punches it with a straight bat through mid off for a stellar boundary.
Sloppy fielding! Pitches the ball up outside off and angles it back in, Henry Nicholls with a cover drive towards Nuwanidu Fernando who lets it through for a single.
Powerplay 2! Sri Lanka are now allowed as many as four fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Dark clouds loom ominously over the ground, prompting the floodlights to be switched on. Roshan Abeysinghe mentions that it looks threatening at the moment.
This stays a bit low, on a nagging length, around off, Young pats it back to the bowler.
Short and on off, Young gets on top of it and punches it to backward point.
Sprayed on the pads, on a nagging length, Young gets inside the line and tickles it to the right of short fine leg for a couple of runs.
Pushed through, at the stumps, on a nagging length, Young is equal to the task as he gets deep in the crease to keep it out.
Sliding on with the angle from around the wicket at 91 kph, on middle, on a length, Nicholls jabs at the delivery with a straight bat. It catches the inside edge and rolls towards square leg for a single.
Floated up, full and around off, Young gets his front foot across and knocks it down to long on for a single.
Angled back in again, on a length, on the pads, Henry Nicholls clips it well but picks out the man at mid-wicket. A tidy return to the attack for Shiraz. Just a single off the over.