Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka are aiming for their first-ever ODI series whitewash victory against New Zealand, as they enter the third and final ODI of the series. Sri Lanka claimed the series victory in the second ODI itself, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. The island nation have been rejuvenated under the coaching of Sanath Jayasuriya, with positive results in all forms of cricket. Sri Lanka have followed up their 2-0 Test series victory over New Zealand with an ODI series victory, and will be aiming for another whitewash ahead of the T20I series in December. (LIVE SCORECARD)