SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Saturday in Colombo. It will be Sri Lanka's first match of the Super 4 stage while Bangladesh will be playing their second match, following a seven-wicket loss against Pakistan. In their previous meeting in the group stage, the Dasun Shanaka-led side defeated Bangladesh by five wickets. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)