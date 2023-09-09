Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka Aim For Big Win vs Bangladesh
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Saturday in Colombo.
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup Super 4 Live
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Saturday in Colombo. It will be Sri Lanka's first match of the Super 4 stage while Bangladesh will be playing their second match, following a seven-wicket loss against Pakistan. In their previous meeting in the group stage, the Dasun Shanaka-led side defeated Bangladesh by five wickets. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh on the contrary have had a topsy-turvy tournament so far with them posting 334 in one game while not being able to play their quota of 50 overs and scoring less than 200 in the other 2 games. The side felt the absence of their star with the batter Najmul Hossain Shanto as he suffered an injury ruling him out of the Asia Cup with Litton Das replacing him. The side is lacking runs from the top order which is making it difficult for the finishers to play their natural game and they would be hoping that the top-order batters put up a performance like they did when they played Afghanistan. Bowling looks solid for the Bangla Tigers and they did trouble Lankan batters earlier in the Asia Cup campaign. Can the Islanders continue to add to that winning streak or will the giant killers bounce back from the last game? We will find out soon. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and team updates.
Sri Lanka are walking into this game carrying the winning momentum. The side is yet to taste defeat in this campaign and is on an extended winning streak of 12 ODI games on a trot. It was a lucky escape for the islanders in their last group stage game because if the Afghans had got their math right with the scenarios for a superior net run rate, they would have been here instead of the hosts. They have had their trouble with the batting lineup and are still searching for a solid start from their top-order batters. One positive for the side has been the emergence of key contributions at crucial junctions of the game. Bowling has been solid for them with the youngster Matheesha Pathirana stepping up when his skipper needs him. The side needs to improve their batting if they are to challenge for the Aisa Cup title.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of match 2 of the Super Four as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The two teams faced each other in the group stages with the home side securing a comfortable win and they will want to repeat the same performance in this match as well. Bangladesh have not started this stage of the competition well suffering a demoralizing defeat against Pakistan and will need to secure a crucial win to stay alive in the tournament. The weather may play a massive role as well as it is pretty cloudy and it is likely the rain gods will make an appearance.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are back after a small break of 2 days in the Asia Cup and what a contest we have on our hands with the Lions from Sri Lanka taking on the Tigers from Bangladesh at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo for the second game of Super Four. Sri Lanka is on a serious winning streak of 12 games in ODI cricket and would be looking to extend that against Bangladesh. The side is missing out on big names from their squad for the Asia Cup but is going along well with a collective team effort on multiple occasions. In their last game of the group stage the Lanks Lions just managed to jump the Afghan hurdle in a close affair that helped them seal the top spot in the group after staring at an early exit from the competition had Afghan managed to get the calculation right and act accordingly. Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis have been amongst run-getters for the Islanders but the side would be wanting a lot more from their batters if they are to travel the distance in this Asia Cup campaign. The bowling has been the one that has aided them on multiple occasions with the youngster Matheesha Pathirana taking up the responsibility in the absence of Wanidu to give his side breakthroughs at key moments of the game. Matheesha Pathirana is well helped by his teammates Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage. The side needs to figure out their batting against a pumped-up bowling attack of their opponents. Bangladesh is coming into this game already behind the others with a hefty negative NRR after a thumping from Pakistan in the last game. The side has had a hot and cold kind of run in this campaign as they have been bowled out twice under 200 while in the other game against the Afghans they scored in excess of 330. Najmul Shanto has been amongst runs being the top run-getters for them in this campaign's Asia Cup but his removal from the squad after an injury was a massive setback for Bangladesh and his absence was really felt by them in the last game. The vows at the top order continue for them after a terrific century against The Afghan Mehidy Hasan blanked in the last game against Pakistan. It is for the management to decide if they want to continue with the experimentation of sending Mehidy Hasan at the top or if will they call back the youngster Tanzid Hasan right at the top. The bowling has been good but the consistency is what's lacking from the rising Asian side. With the weather being cloudy mostly in Colombo for the majority of the game, the team mix for both becomes interesting. Expecting thrilling content between these two fierce rivals.