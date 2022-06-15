Australia opener David Warner is known not just for his batting heroics but also the brilliant athleticism he shows on the field. The 35-year-old has taken many a stunning catch and during Australia's win over Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of their three-match series on Tuesday, he took yet another blinder. In the 16th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Dhananjaya de Silva came down the track to Ashton Agar and looked to chip it over mid-on. But unfortunately for him, it was Warner fielding there and the Australia star ran to his right and stuck his left arm up to pluck the ball out of the air and send the Sri Lanka batter packing.

The catch was so good that it had Agar jumping up in joy and then holding his head in his hands in disbelief.

Watch: David Warner's stunning catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva

Agar and Marnus Labuschagne picked two wickets each as Sri Lanka scored 300/7. Kusal Mendis made 86, while openers Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka scored 56 and 55 respectively.

Wanindu Hasaranga provided the flourish at the death for Sri Lanka, smashing 37 off 19, including a 22-run penultimate over.

In a rain-affected match, Australia had to chase 282 in 44 overs.

David Warner was out in the second over to Maheesh Theekshana, but then the visitors slowly got back in the game through Steve Smith (53) and Aaron Finch (44).

Marcus Stoinis hit a quickfire 44 amid a flurry of wickets and then Glenn Maxwell took Australia over the finish line with his unbeaten 80 off 51 deliveries.