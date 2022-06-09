The ongoing T20I series between Sri Lanka and Australia has been a one-sided affair so far as the visitors have managed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the final game on Saturday. After being bowled out for 128 in the first match, Sri Lanka lost the game by 10 wickets. Australian bowlers also led the charge in the second game as Sri Lanka were restricted to a total of 124 for nine. Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson took four and three wickets, respectively, while Glenn Maxwell also managed to bag a couple.

After losing two early wickets, Charith Asalanka (39) and Kusal Mendis (36) provided some much-needed impetus to Sri Lanka's innings.

The pair added 36 runs for the third wicket before Maxwell gave Asalanka his marching orders.

Mendis was batting cautiously but it seemed that the luck was not on his side as he was dismissed in a bizarre manner.

During the 15th over, Mendis tried to pull Jhye Richardson's short-pitched delivery, but lost his balance after receiving a blow on his chin region.

As a result, he could not control his bat from hitting the top of the stumps.

Watch: Kusal Mendis is hit-wicket after being struck by Jhye Richardson's bouncer

Kusal Mendis Hit Wicket 36(36*)

The Sri Lankan bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga's spell of four for 33, tried to forge a fightback.

However, Matthew Wade's 26-run cameo took Australia home with more than two overs to spare.

The final T20I will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, both teams will play five ODIS, followed by two Tests in Galle.