Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia bowled out Sri Lanka twice in a single day as the visitors won the first Test in Galle by a massive margin of an innings and 242 runs. It is the largest margin of defeat suffered by Sri Lanka across any innings loss in Test cricket. After Usman Khawaja (232), Steve Smith (141) and debutant Josh Inglis (102) had guided Australia to a total of 654, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 165 and 247 respectively. Matthew Kuhnemann picked up nine wickets, while Nathan Lyon took seven. (SCORECARD)

