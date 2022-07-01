Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka wrapped up Australia's innings quickly on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test and Australia were bundled out for 321, having gained a lead of 109. On Day 2. Cameron Green and Alex Carey had hit fifties to put Australia in charge of the proceedings. The visitors were 313 for eight at stumps, leading the hosts by 101 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were batting unbeaten on 26 and 8, respectively. Earlier, Jeffrey Vandersay's first Test wicket gave Sri Lanka a massive breakthrough as it saw Usman Khawaja fall for 71, leaving Australia reeling at 5 wickets down. The play started late on Day 2, with the first session wiped out due to heavy rains. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia straight from the Galle International Stadium