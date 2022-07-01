Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Australia Bowled Out For 321, Take Lead Of 109
SL vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will look to extend Australia's lead
SL vs Aus: Cummins will look to extend Australia's lead© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka wrapped up Australia's innings quickly on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test and Australia were bundled out for 321, having gained a lead of 109. On Day 2. Cameron Green and Alex Carey had hit fifties to put Australia in charge of the proceedings. The visitors were 313 for eight at stumps, leading the hosts by 101 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were batting unbeaten on 26 and 8, respectively. Earlier, Jeffrey Vandersay's first Test wicket gave Sri Lanka a massive breakthrough as it saw Usman Khawaja fall for 71, leaving Australia reeling at 5 wickets down. The play started late on Day 2, with the first session wiped out due to heavy rains. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Australia straight from the Galle International Stadium
1st Test, Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2022, Jun 29, 2022
Day 3 | Innings Break
SL
212
AUS
321 (70.5)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.53
% chance to win
AUS 63%
Draw 12%
SL 25%
SL vs Aus, 1st Test, Day 3 Live
Australia walk out with a lead of 109 runs. After putting on a brisk 35 at end of Day 2, Lyon and Cummins were unable to expand their stand as much as they would've liked to. Australia have their noses in front here and would be hoping to display excellent spells with the ball just like the previous innings. Alex Carey and Cameron Green were the ones who put Australia in the driving seat.
OUT! BOWLED! Australia are bundled out! Sri Lanka have done well as they have not allowed the tail to wag much! Asitha Fernando again gets a good amount of inward swing, this is full and around middle. Mitchell Swepson is too late to get his bat down and the ball disturbs the stumps behind. Australia lead by 109 runs.
Full toss on the pads, flicked to fine leg for a single.
A mix up but Swepson makes his ground! A fuller ball, slanting around middle and leg. Swepson fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to covers and there is a yes or no for a quick single. Swepson is rushing to the bowler's end and he makes his ground as Fernando misses his shy.
Who will walk out now?
OUT! TIMBER! A beauty of a delivery from Asitha Fernando! Pat Cummins was rather expecting a short ball but this is a yorker, around off and swinging in. Pat Cummins hangs back as he looks to block it out but misses and the ball shatters the stumps. Good start by Sri Lanka.
Fuller ball, tailing on the pads. Lyon whips it to deep square leg for a single.
Asitha Fernando comes into the attack.
Flatter ball, around middle and leg. Cummins stays back and blocks it out.
A single now! Fuller ball on middle. Lyon sweeps it hard and through square leg for a single.
Tossed up, slower through the air, on middle. Lyon sweeps it to square leg. No run there.
Slightly short and outside off. Lyon looks to reverse-sweep it but misses.
FOUR! Lyon and Australia are off the mark on Day 3! Full again, around off. Lyon this time reverse-sweeps it and hits it fine to third man for a boundary. Good shot that!
Tosses it up, full and angling across, outside off. Lyon tries to sweep it but misses.
We are all set for the action of Day 3. The players are out in the middle. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins will resume their innings. Ramesh Mendis to start the proceedings with the ball.
Breaking News - Angelo Mathews has tested positive for Covid. He will not take any further part in this match. Oshada Fernando is his replacement in this match.Pitch Report with Russel Arnold: There are lots of crumbling around, Ramesh and Lyon were effective from either side and there are places the bowlers can target. The batters stride out and find themselves in trouble. The real key is to go at the ball. If the batter is in the crease he will be in trouble.
Nathan Lyon is up for a chat. He says Green and Carey are young in Test cricket but he is very proud of them for the way they have performed. . Adds that as a bowler he wants to be on the mark and put the best ball out there. He says that the plan was always to put the pressure on the bat and to bowl well. Chuckles and says he enjoys batting.
Sri Lanka are playing with four spinners but are not optimizing the pitch to the best. That was a big difference in two days - how Lyon and Swepson operated and were so productive as compared to the Lankan spinners. Ramesh Mendis was the best of the lot and they will hope to take the remaining two wickets immediately. The forecast looks much better than we had on Day 2 and we hope there are no interruptions this time. Stay tuned for any other updates
The pitch is not the easiest to bat on but this mighty Aussie team have shown their batting skills on a difficult pitch and currently be ahead in the match. It was Usman Khawaja first and then Cameron Green played a brilliant innings along with Alex Carey to take the lead. There is not much batting left now but Cummins can try and hit a few lusty blows and add as many runs to the lead as possible.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the action of Day 3 of this first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia. The game is slightly in the visitors' favor as they lead by 101 runs and with 2 wickets still in hand. The Aussies will be happy if Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can grind more runs and breach the 150-lead. Sri Lanka on the other hand will hope to bundle them out quickly by taking the remaining wickets quickly.